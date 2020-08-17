Tesla Model 3 Performance modded by UP breaks Model S ‘Plaid’ prototype track record

A Tesla Model 3 Performance modified by Unplugged Performance (UP) broke a Laguna Seca racetrack record set by Tesla with a Model S plaid prototype.

Last year, Tesla broke the fastest lap record for 4-door vehicles with a Model S at Laguna Seca racetrack,

The Model S in question was actually a prototype vehicle equipped with an early version of Tesla’s tri-motor ‘Plaid’ powertrain.

They completed a lap in 1:36.55 with the prototype electric vehicle.

Tesla is supposed to release the Model S Plaid version later this year, but others are pushing for similar performance in the meantime.

We recently reported on Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance building a new Model 3 Performance race car called the Model 3 Ascension..

They have Randy Pobst, a former race car driver who also helped Tesla tune the Model 3 Performance, driving the heavily modified Model 3.

They already broke a record with the car at the Buttonwillow race track and they have their sight set on the Pikes Peak hill climb at the month, but they decided to do a quick stop at the Laguna Seca raceway for Tesla Corsa 10.

It turned out to be a surprisingly productive weekend since Pobst managed a 1:35.79 lap, beating the Model

Unplugged Performance CEO Ben Schaffer told Electrek about their stop at Laguna Seca:

“Our expectations at Laguna Seca were simply to validate the car with Randy and to make sure we are safely dialed in for Pikes Peak. It definitely shocked us all when we beat the lap time of the mighty Plaid Model S prototype in our Model 3. The crazy thing is that we still have a lot of additional modifications being prepared and we’ve not come near the car’s full potential with our upgrades yet!”

He shared a few pictures of the modified Tesla Model 3 Performance from the event:

As you can see, for this Tesla Corsa, which is a series of track day organized by Unplugged for Tesla owners to experience the full performance of their vehicles in a safe environment, Tesla helped out and supplied its mobile Supercharger station powered by Powerpacks to charge cars at the event.

Now Unplugged Performance is taking the car to Pikes Peak to try to break more records.

You can read more about the Unplugged Performance Ascension package for Model 3 in our previous report about the car.

