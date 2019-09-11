Tesla announces Model S with ‘Plaid powertrain’ and new ‘chassis prototype’

Tesla announces that it has a Model S with a ‘Plaid powertrain’ and a new ‘chassis prototype’, which they used to break a record at the Laguna Seca racetrack.

Earlier today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that they broke the fastest lap record for 4-door vehicles with a Model S at Laguna Seca racetrack, and they are going to release a video about it soon.

The automaker has now released the video, but we learn that the vehicle has been modified.

Tesla said that the Model S had a ‘Plaid powertrain’, which hints to a new powertrain above the ‘Ludicrous’ powertrain, and a new ‘chassis prototype’.

With this new version of the Model S, Tesla completed a 1:36.555 lap time – achieving a new record lap for a four-door sedan:

That’s a big improvement over the previous best time in a Tesla Model S P100D.

Last year, Tesla’s development team ended taking the Laguna Seca production EV record with a 1:43 time.

Tesla has yet to release any other details about the new powertrain or chassis nor any plan to make the new version of the Model S available to customers.

Update: Musk said that they will ‘soon’ release more details about the ‘Plaid powertrain’ and said it wll be offered for Model S, Model X and the new Roadster:

“Yes. To be clear, Plaid powertrain is about a year away from production & applies to S,X & Roadster, but not 3 or Y. Will cost more than our current offerings, but less than competitors.”

Previously, Musk said that Tesla was reserving the ‘Plaid mode’, which is a reference to Spaceballs like Tesla’s other performance modes, for the next-generation Roadster.

Electrek’s Take

That’s an interesting way to announce a new powertrain, or at the very least a new powertrain mode, especially after Elon said that there would be no other major upgrade to the Model S this year.

Since Elon previously said that ‘Plaid’ was for the Roadster, Tesla could be testing the new Roadster powertrain in the Model S, but I find this unlikely.

Either way, that’s an impressive time.

Although, I think Tesla might have stripped the interior a little because it sounds very loud inside the car on this video and that’s what happens when you strip the interior of a car.

It’s possible that this new ‘Plaid powertrain’ is just louder.

