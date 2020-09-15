VW comes after Tesla with detailed ID.4 and Model Y comparison

VW says that Tesla is not who it is going against with its ID.4 electric SUV, but it is clear that the German automaker sees the Model Y as a competitor as a new internal document reveals a detailed comparison between the two electric SUVs.

In the past, VW executives said that they will be looking to steal market shares from the Toyota Rav4 and Honda CRV more than the Tesla Model Y with their new upcoming electric SUV, the ID.4

But they have also made clear that they are looking up Tesla and their new electric SUV, the Model Y.

VW CEO Herbert Diess recently said that he tested the Model Y and saw it as a “reference car” for the German automaker’s own electric programs.

Now, Volkswagen is showing the extent to which they are looking at the Model Y in reference to the ID.4.

A new internal document from Volkswagen showing a detailed comparison of Model Y versus the ID.4 has recently leaked (via /u/fxckingrich on Reddit):

It provides the best size comparison between the two electric SUVs to date.

The image shows that they are extremely similar in size with only a sightly different form factor.

VW also points out that the ID.4 is 17 cm (6.6 inches) shorter than the Model Y and yet, they claim an extra 6 cm (2.3 inches) of interior space.

The German automaker also highlights other interesting differences:

High-quality interior, VW OS, and digitalization (mass-relevant use cases)

Established dealer & service base

~10,000 EUR price advantage

Model Y with better acceleration (not volume market relevant) and charging speed

More software-centered

Some of those are unquestionable, like the price since the Model Y is indeed expected to be more expensive than the ID.4, but other points are more questionable.

For example, VW seems to claim to have a software advantage despite the fact that software appeared to be a major reason behind the delay of ID.3 deliveries, which are starting now despite production starting last year.

Diess even implemented what he internally called the “Tesla catch-up plan” in order to close the software gap between the German automaker and Tesla.

Tesla also has an advantage in fast-charging capacity and as for the range, it is too early to say since they are comparing WLTP range and Tesla hasn’t released that data yet since the electric SUV hasn’t launched in Europe yet.

We should get all the final details about the VW ID.4 in the coming weeks — leading up to the reveal later this month.

The vehicle is going to be delivered in Europe and North America by the end of the year.

Electrek’s Take

I do think that ID.4 is going to compete with Model Y.

While I’d argue that Tesla’s vehicles are perceived as more premium than VW’s, many Tesla buyers are not buying them for the premium brand but because they are the best electric options.

I think those buyers will at least consider the ID.4 — making it a competitor, especially for the lower-end version of the Model Y, which has yet to reach the market.

That said, I think there’s plenty of space in the market for both vehicles and more.

I do like that VW is showing confidence in the software. We will have to wait and see if that confidence is warranted, but it is encouraging.

