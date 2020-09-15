Quick Charge Podcast: September 15, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- VW comes after Tesla with detailed ID.4 and Model Y comparison
- Tesla (TSLA) rises on app downloads pointing to delivery beat, analyst says
- Tesla releases new software update enabling Autopilot to stay in passing lane if you want
- Tesla to fix rapidly dying 12v batteries with software update, Musk teases more to come
- Tesla Gigafactory Berlin shows incredible progress and scale in new drone flyover
- EGEB: 25% of new cars in Europe will be EVs by 2025
- This country is now giving interest-free government loans for used EVs
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
Want to see the face behind the voice? Watch the YouTube Version Here:
Electrek Daily Channel
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.