Tesla Gigafactory Berlin shows incredible progress and scale in new drone flyover

The latest drone flyover of Tesla Gigafactory Berlin shows some impressive progress, as the novel construction technique is already producing large buildings.

It has been a month since we shared a Tesla Gigafactory Berlin construction update, and a lot of progress has been made in the last month.

Tesla’s factory under construction is subject to constant drone flyovers from people in the Tesla community trying to survey the progress.

A new drone flyover by YouTube’s “flybrandenburg” gets pretty ambitious and even flies between pylons of buildings coming up at the construction site, giving a very close look at the different structures.

The video filmed yesterday shows some significant progress at Gigafactory Berlin:

Earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla is using pre-fab methods to accelerate construction of Gigafactory Berlin.

You can see large sections of concrete near the buildings ready to complete buildings.

In the new video, we can see the main building of Gigafactory Berlin:

The building that is identified as the Drive Unit building in Tesla’s plans appears to be one of the closest to completion:

The video also takes us into the future building that will house Gigafactory Berlin’s paint shop:

Musk has been boasting that Gigafactory Berlin’s paint shop will be the most advanced paint shop in the world.

Tesla is also working on the section that will build body-in-white:

Tesla is planning to start production at the new factory in July 2021, and it needs to stick to a strict construction timeline to be ready to start production in just 12 months.

The start of production at the factory is also linked to the launch of the Model Y in Europe.

Electrek’s Take

This is impressive. We can already see the Gigafactory Berlin campus take shape with several large buildings.

Like Elon mentioned, it does indeed look like the pre-fab building method is bearing fruit.

I know that they’re using German contractors for the project, but I wonder if they can use a similar method to build Gigafactory Texas.

