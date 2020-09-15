EGEB: 25% of new cars in Europe will be EVs by 2025

One in four cars produced in Europe will be fully electric by 2025, according to a new study.

The UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Environment makes the Green Alliance its secretariat.

Scotland makes its interest-free Low Carbon Transport Loan available for used electric vehicles.

Europe and EVs

One in four cars produced in Europe will be fully electric by 2025, according to a study by Germany’s automotive research center the Chemnitz Automotive Institute (CATI).

European factories will produce more than 2 million electric cars within five years. More than half will be made in Germany, which leads Europe in auto manufacturing. EVs have reached almost 4% of new registrations in Germany. The German government hopes to get 10 million EVs on the road by 2030, despite pandemic setbacks.

The CATI report states:

We currently see a scale-up of e-mobility, but this still happens with the brakes on. But this will be changing in the next two years.

Democratic Europe reports:

In 2019, about 276,500 [EVs] were produced at 17 locations in eight European countries, and the researchers say there will be a doubling of capacity by 2022 at 35 locations in 11 countries. By 2025, Germany alone will produce about 1.1 million [EVs] per year.

UK Parliament organizes its green plan

The UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Environment (APPG) has announced today that it is making the Green Alliance its secretariat.

The Green Alliance, which was founded in 1979, is an independent think tank and charity that has a strong, wide network with NGOs, businesses, and politicians. It founded the Greener UK coalition in 2016 to defend and strengthen environmental protections as the UK renegotiates its relationship with the EU. The Green Alliance’s projects include research, advocacy, and events.

The APPG will inform members of parliament from all parties and scrutinize environmental and energy legislation.

Mark Carney, United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance (and former governor of the Bank of England), will address Parliament on the need for a green economic recovery in the aftermath of COVID-19 at a virtual event today. He is expected to discuss what global governments can do to ensure that the post-COVID economic recovery accelerates progress toward the Paris Agreement goals and what can be expected of the postponed COP26 climate summit that will take place in Glasgow in November 2021.

Anthony Browne, MP, chair of the APPG for the environment, said:

I am determined to raise the profile and understanding of environmental issues across the House of Commons and House of Lords, as well as more widely across government and policy-making circles. Relaunching the APPG, fueled by the impressive expertise of Green Alliance, is a key way of doing that. Their long history working with NGOs and legislators, as well as their politically neutral evidence-based approach, will be essential as we look to ensure environmental priorities are at the heart of government policy.

Scotland’s loans for used EVs

The Scottish government will extend the Low Carbon Transport Loan to cover used EVs for the first time, starting on September 28. The extension will enable an individual or business to obtain a loan of up to £20,000, interest free, over five years.

The loan is being expanded to help people who may otherwise be put off by the purchase price of electric vehicles.

Delivered through the Energy Saving Trust, the loan will enable people and businesses to benefit from cheaper running costs compared with petrol and diesel vehicles while supporting Scotland’s net-zero target.

To date, more than £85 million has been provided to help people make the switch to electric vehicles.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said:

The global shift toward electric vehicles means that prices are coming down year on year, but the price point for new vehicles remains high for many. We want to make it easier for people to switch by providing interest free finance options for used vehicles. No one who requires a vehicle should be left behind from the benefits these modern vehicles can bring, both in terms of running costs and the environmental benefits. Support is also available through Energy Saving Trust for e-bikes including e-cargo bikes.

