GMC Hummer electric pickup: new pictures and features released

GM has released more information about the GMC Hummer electric pickup and new pictures of the prototype and battery pack.

As we reported earlier today as GM announced a fall unveiling for the Hummer EV pickup truck, we don’t know much about the new electric vehicle months after the announcement that they are reviving the brand.

However, GM has now also released a new teaser video that includes a decent list of features for the new electric pickup truck:

1,000 horsepowers

11,500 pound feet of torque

Open air infinity roof

Modular sky panels

0 to 60 mph acceleration in 3 seconds

Adrenaline Mode

Crab Mode

Ultium Battery

Super fast charging

Next Gen SuperCruise

Ultra vision camera

Some of those were already released, but others are new, like Adrenaline and Crab modes, and “Ultra Vision Camera.”

Also, the teaser video has new images of the GMC Hummer EV prototype being built:





We also briefly see the GMC Hummer EV’s battery pack in the new teaser video:

Here’s the new teaser for the electric pickup truck in full:

The GMC Hummer EV electric pickup is set to hit the market in the fall of 2021 — along with a wave of new electric pickup trucks from Tesla, Ford, and others.

It is going to be unveiled in the fall of 2020, and GM confirmed that it will start taking reservations at that point.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.