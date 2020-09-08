Quick Charge Podcast: September 8, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) crashes, announces completion of capital raise
- Tesla Gigafactory Nevada: Panasonic talks expansion with new production line
- Watch Tesla CEO Elon Musk test drive VW ID.3
- VW CEO confirms no Tesla deal in the making
- VW CEO tests Tesla Model Y, calls it a VW ‘reference’ car
- Tesla launches phase 3 of its virtual power plant, soon 4,000 homes with Powerwalls will be connected
- Bill Gates says Tesla Semi and electric airplanes will ‘probably never’ work, and he is wrong
- GM partners with Uber to help drivers buy Chevy Bolt EV with deep discounts
- South Korea to boost EV numbers to 1.13 million by 2025
- Nikola (NKLA) announces deal with GM to engineer and produce its electric/hydrogen pickup truck, and more
- EGEB: The energy jobs Gen Z want most
- EGEB: A great breakthrough for solar panel recycling
- Aventon Sinch review: One fat tire electric bike that is different than all the others
