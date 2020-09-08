GM partners with Uber to help drivers buy Chevy Bolt EV with deep discounts

GM and Uber announced a new partnership today to help drivers buy Chevy Bolt EV electric cars with employee discounts and new financing options.

While GM once invested in Lyft, it is with rival Uber that they are now partnering to “help accelerate the rideshare industry’s transition to an all-electric, zero-emissions future by offering drivers on Uber’s platform special pricing on the purchase of a new electric vehicle and charging accessories.”

More specifically, GM will be offering its employee discount on the 2020 Chevy Bolt EV to Uber drivers in Canada and in the US as well as a 20% discount on the MSRP for Bot EV accessories, including home charging stations.

The discount can be significant with GM listing the 2020 Bolt EV for just ~$26,500 after the employee discount:

To be fair, GM is already heavily discounting the 2020 Chevy Bolt EV ahead of the refresh coming late next year.

There are many promotions running that brings the price of the electric down below $30,000 and even less than $200 a month for leases.

You can check with your local dealers for inventory and see if they can apply some of the currently running promotions. However, the biggest deals are dependent on taking delivery by the end of September.

GM had previously helped rideshare drivers to go electric through its now defunct Maven car-sharing startup.

I’ve met many Uber drivers in Los Angeles who took advantage of that program and they were saving a ton of money driving electric.

If you make your money driving people around, ti makes a big difference if you don’t have to pay for gas.

