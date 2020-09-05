Quick Charge Podcast: September 5, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla owners band together to put trash cans at Superchargers and keep them clean
- Tesla (TSLA) excluded from S&P500 reshuffle despite being worth 9x all 3 new firms combined
- Tesla reverts to again not sharing pictures of used cars for sale
- Tesla is finally going to Nikola Tesla’s home country
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets with VW CEO, gets preview of ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars
- VW unveils ID.4 interior with some Tesla inspirations
- NeoCharge 240V smart splitter allows extra EV charging without expensive wiring
- EGEB: Volta Trucks launches an inner-city commercial EV
- Climate Crisis Weekly: ‘Coal plants make no sense economically’
- Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki test shared swappable electric motorcycle batteries
