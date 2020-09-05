Tesla owners band together to put trash cans at Superchargers and keep them clean

Tesla owners have banded together through an owners’ club in California to put trash cans at Superchargers and keep the charging stations clean.

Who the hell leaves their trash on the ground?

Well, a lot of people unfortunately.

Not having a trash can handy is not an excuse to leave your trash on the ground, but the availability of trash cans does help encourage people who would be tempted to liter to do the right thing instead.

At Tesla Supercharger stations, there is often no trash can as the owner of the site and Tesla are often not clear on who’s responsibility it is to keep the site clean.

It is not rare to find trash just laying around at a Tesla Supercharger station:

I step out of my car and realize that someone had a very weird Supercharging experience here at @Tesla Supercharger in Lake Elsinore: pic.twitter.com/4zmY05HaNf — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) April 17, 2020

Some Tesla owners are taking the matter into their own hands.

The Tesla Owners Club of San Joaquin Valley have installed their own trash can at the local Supercharger station:

They have a QR code on the trash can that let the club know if the trash can is full or if they want to join the club.

Electrek’s Take

Obviously, it would be better if Tesla owners and owners clubs wouldn’t have to do this themselves.

Ideally, taking care of a trash can at Supercharger sites should be something that is negotiated as part of the Supercharger contract between Tesla and the site owner.

But short of that, it’s nice to see the local Tesla club getting involved.

It would be nice to see other clubs follow this initiative if they have the same problem at their local Superchargers.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

