Tesla owners band together to put trash cans at Superchargers and keep them clean

- Sep. 5th 2020 1:04 pm ET

0

Tesla owners have banded together through an owners’ club in California to put trash cans at Superchargers and keep the charging stations clean.

Who the hell leaves their trash on the ground?

Well, a lot of people unfortunately.

Not having a trash can handy is not an excuse to leave your trash on the ground, but the availability of trash cans does help encourage people who would be tempted to liter to do the right thing instead.

At Tesla Supercharger stations, there is often no trash can as the owner of the site and Tesla are often not clear on who’s responsibility it is to keep the site clean.

It is not rare to find trash just laying around at a Tesla Supercharger station:

Some Tesla owners are taking the matter into their own hands.

The Tesla Owners Club of San Joaquin Valley have installed their own trash can at the local Supercharger station:

"Members of the area’s have agreed to donate their time to the disposal. Going forward all cans will have the club website QR code. That can be used to join our club or email us if a can is full." from teslamotors

They have a QR code on the trash can that let the club know if the trash can is full or if they want to join the club.

Electrek’s Take

Obviously, it would be better if Tesla owners and owners clubs wouldn’t have to do this themselves.

Ideally, taking care of a trash can at Supercharger sites should be something that is negotiated as part of the Supercharger contract between Tesla and the site owner.

But short of that, it’s nice to see the local Tesla club getting involved.

It would be nice to see other clubs follow this initiative if they have the same problem at their local Superchargers.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger