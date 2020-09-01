Quick Charge Podcast: September 1, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) announces $5 billion capital raise — taking advantage of stock price’s meteoric rise
- Tesla Model 3 emits 65% less lifetime emissions than Mercedes-Benz C-Class, study shows
- Tesla Model Y prototype spotted in China — hinting at pre-production
- Tesla is building a new video game and user interface team in Austin
- ŠKODA unveils electric SUV based on VW’s MEB platform: 510 km of range, and more
- EGEB: Google and Candela ramp up Texas solar
- This might be the coolest, most eco-friendly urinal ever
- EVOLV Tour 2.0 review: This sci-fi lookin’ electric scooter is fast and portable
- Canyon just unveiled this crazy awesome electric pedal car and 2 new e-bikes
