Tesla is finally coming to Tulsa, but not with a factory

Tesla is finally coming to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Unfortunately, it is with a service center and not a factory, but it’s still a start.

After Tesla announced plans to build a factory in the middle of the US to build Cybertrucks and supply the east coast with Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, Tulsa, Oklahoma launched a massive effort to attract the automaker.

They offered some land, they built a very creative website, and they even painted an oil drilling monument with a Tesla logo – pictured above.

Unfortunately for them, as Electrek first reported, Tesla had its sights set on Austin, Texas as the location for the new factory since May.

In July, Tesla ended up confirming the plan to build the next Gigafactory in Austin.

At least Tulsa got an acknowledgment from Tesla CEO Elon Musk for their campaign to bring the automaker to Oklahoma and he said that they might still consider Tulsa for future projects.

Now we’ve learned that Tesla is bringing its first official location in Tulsa – albeit not a factory.

Currently, Tesla doesn’t have any retail or service presence in the greater Tulsa region. The closest Tesla store or service center is in Dallas, Texas.

Today, Electrek learned that Tesla is planning its first Tesla center in Tulsa.

A source familiar with the matter shared the building permit application filed by Tesla:

It is going to be located in a relatively new building on 6010 S 129th E Ave in Tulsa:

Tesla plans to invest $645,000 in the location to turn it into a Tesla Center.

Last year, we reported on Tesla fleshing out a plan for new ‘Tesla Centers‘ to open in major metro areas.

The plan is to have large new locations that will operate sales, service, and delivery 7 days a week.

The fact that Tesla plans to launch such a location in Tulsa shows that the automaker has some faith in the market.

Interestingly, we have also learned that Tesla plans to open a service center in Oklahoma City:

It is going to be located at 1125 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK – less than two hours away from the upcoming new Tulsa Tesla Center.

The new Tesla service center is going to be located in a former Volvo dealership:

Tesla plans to invest $400,000 to turn it into its own sales and service location.

Last month, we reported on Tesla looking for new locations ‘immediately available’ to expand service as the automaker is trying to increase both its retail and service presence in the US.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.