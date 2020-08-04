Tesla is working on massive sale presence expansion with new markets

Tesla is working on a significant expansion of its retail and sale presence, including expansions in new markets, as it expects to achieve massive growth in the second half of the year.

Just over a year ago, Elon Musk was talking about shutting down almost all of Tesla’s stores and moving to an online-only sale model.

A few months later, he reversed the strategy and Tesla has been slowly growing its retail presence since then.

Now Electrek has learned that Tesla is planning a significant expansion of its retail presence in North America and abroad, with a focus on China.

Tesla’s deliveries during the first half of 2020 were affected by the global pandemic, but the automaker has maintained its overall 2020 targets and plan to deliver around twice as many vehicles in the second half of the year as it did in the first.

To facilitate the massive increase in sales, Tesla is expanding its sale force in several market.

Based on sources and new job listings, Electrek has found several new retail locations:

Tucson, Arizona: Tesla currently has a service location in the Old Pueblo, but it is now looking to hire sale advisors to expand its retail presence.

El Paso, Texas: same situation as Tucson – Tesla has a service center, but it now plans to open a gallery in The Sun City.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: after a service center, Tesla is now looking to open a gallery in the Cream City.

Smithtown, New York: Tesla has been gradually expanding east on Long Island and now it is looking to open a store in Smithtown, according to a new job listing.

Along with expansions in the US, Tesla is also adding new locations in Canada.

The automaker is looking to open a new store in Laval, Québec – a city of half of million people located across the river from Montreal.

Laval was actually the original location of Tesla’s presence in Québec, but the automaker later close the location after it opened a much bigger store and service center on the island of Montreal.

Now Tesla is going back to Laval with a new location and it is looking to hire several new employees to run the store.

Along with the new location in Quebec, Tesla is also expanding in Ontario with a new store in Ottawa, where it already has a service center.

Overseas, Tesla is also expanding with its first location in Singapore, a market that Tesla had difficulties entering in the past due to local regulations.

The automaker is now listing several new retail and service positions in the market.

With the success of the made-in-china Model 3 produced at Gigafactory Shanghai, Tesla is also expanding massively its retail presence in China with hundreds of new sale positions open in the country.

Tesla is rapidly increasing its retail presence in China starting with the megacities and expanding to other less densely populated regions.

Finally, Tesla also has its eyes set on France.

The automaker has had issues penetrating the market where EV sales are currently dominated by domestic manufacturers Renault and Peugeot, but it is apparently betting on this to change with dozens of new sales positions open in the country.

