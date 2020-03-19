Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory: Oklahoma pulls out all the memes to convince Elon Musk

Oklahoma has put together a great effort to catch Elon Musk’s attention to get Tesla to consider the state for its upcoming new Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory.

They went after his heart with memes.

Ever since CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla was scouting locations in the central US for a new gigafactory to build its electric pickup truck dubbed “Cybertruck Gigfactory”, several states and regions have submitted bids to try to attract the plant.

Musk didn’t elaborate on where specifically in the central US Tesla is currently scouting, but the CEO previously mentioned a tri-state area and Texas as possible locations for a second vehicle manufacturing facility in the US.

Several reports also stated that the Nashville area is in talks with Tesla.

Missouri, Colorado, and Arkansas also added themselves to the competition.

Now Oklahoma has gotten in the race and they are not pulling any punches.

Musk is known for his love of memes, which he often shares on Twitter. Knowing this, Oklahoma built a whole website with tons of memes in order to bring to Musk’s attention that they have a piece of land to offer up for Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory:

While the website is full of jokes, they are apparently really offering a large 1,500-acre piece of land near Tulsa.

They are calling it “BFF for big fucking field” – a reference to Musk calling SpaceX’s multi-planetary rocket the BFR for “big fucking rocket.”

The people behind the website are also not above taking shots at other efforts to secure the new Cybertruck Gigafactory.

They have been tweeting constantly and some of the tweets are taking fun shots at other competitors for the factory:

well bless his little 100-acre heart https://t.co/9DWGZMWOuX — Big Fucking Field in Tulsa, OK (@BigFuckingField) March 17, 2020

Jokes are fun and Musk, who is known for his sense of humor, will surely like the effort, but it will take a lot more to convince Tesla to go to Tulsa.

In an email earlier this month, Musk mentioned several factors at play when it comes to choosing a location for Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory:

“Incentives play a role, but so do logistics costs, access to a large workforce with a wide range of talents, and quality of life.”

The company didn’t announce a timeline to choose a location for the factory, but it is expected to be soon since Tesla plans to bring the electric pickup truck to production late next year.

