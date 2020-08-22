Quick Charge Podcast: August 22, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla fights back against owners hacking their cars to unlock performance boost
- Tesla is looking for real estate in the Northeast to ‘open lots of service centers’, says President of Automotive
- Tesla holds 80% of US EV market despite losing federal tax credit
- Tesla is rolling out suspension update with real-time visualization
- Tesla applies to add short-range interactive motion-sensing device inside cars
- First drive of Polestar 2, the electric sedan for buyers wanting European style
- EGEB: Singapore solar goes huge — on the water
- This simple fix will make wind turbines more bird-friendly
- Climate Crisis Weekly: What did 130F in Death Valley feel like?
- Royal Enfield is developing electric motorcycles, expected to be affordable mid-weight bikes
- Cyrusher XF650 electric fat tire bike review: 1,000 W of power to Cyrush everything!
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.