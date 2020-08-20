Tesla applies to add short-range interactive motion-sensing device inside cars

- Aug. 20th 2020 9:51 pm ET

0

Tesla has applied to add a motion sensor inside its vehicles that would help detect if a child is left behind in a hot car.

Back in 2018, Tesla launched a new ‘Enhanced Anti-theft’ sensor as aftermarket product that included a motion sensor for Model S and Model X.

But the goal of that device was more about theft prevention.

Now this new system Tesla plans to use is based on a short-range interactive motion-sensing device and it aims at helping detect if a child has been left behind in a car

Tesla is applying for the use of the new sensor with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval. Reuters reported:

“Tesla’s device would utilize four transmit and three receive antennas driven by a radar front-end unit. Tesla says millimeter wave radar technology has advantages over other sensing systems like camera-based or in-seat occupant detection systems.”

The automaker reported that the radar-based system “provides depth perception and can ‘see’ through soft materials, such as a blanket covering a child in a child restraint.”

According to NHTSA,  more than 50 children died when left behind in hot cars every year in the US.

But the new system goes beyond detecting children. Tesla writes in the application that it can detect “micromovements like breathing patterns and heart rates”.

Such features could be useful as a driver monitoring feature.

Tesla also notes that the radar-based device is more accurate at assessing body sizes than weight sensors and therefore would be more accurate in optimizing airbag deployment in a crash.

The FCC is requesting comments on the application until September 21 before giving approval – meaning that the device wouldn’t likely go into production cars until next year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger