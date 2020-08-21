Tesla is rolling out suspension update with real-time visualization

Tesla has started rolling out a new suspension update with real-time visualization of the suspension for Model S and Model X vehicles equipped with the new fully-adaptive damping suspension.

Model S and Model X vehicles have long been equipped with a standard “smart” air suspension, but when Tesla launched the new Raven Model S and Model X vehicles last year, it updated the vehicles with a new adaptive suspension.

Tesla described the new suspension:

“We’ve also upgraded our air suspension system for Model S and Model X with fully-adaptive damping, giving it an ultra-cushioned feel when cruising on the highway or using Autopilot, and a responsive, exhilarating confidence during dynamic driving.”

At the time, the automaker said that it would be able to release more features to this new suspension system over time.

Earlier this month, we reported on Tesla starting to release the software update 2020.32.1 with interesting new features, including new suspension settings.

Those settings were for vehicles equipped with all air suspensions, but now that Tesla is pushing the update to more vehicles in the fleet, we can see more features enabled for Model S and Model X Raven vehicles.

It includes a a real-time visualization of the suspension system.

Tesla wrote in the release notes:

You can now see a real-time visualization of how the suspension system is dynamically adjusting each wheel’s damping to account for changing road conditions. Tap “Show Suspension Data” to get even more real-time information. Adaptive Suspension Damping now has an ADVANCED setting that allows you to set custom levels of Ride Comfort and Handling in addition to the existing COMFORT, AUTO, and SPORT settings.

The update also includes the new suspension control logic like smart suspension:

We have simplified the Tesla suspension control logic to better support both temporary and more permanent heights. If Ride Heights is manually adjusted to High or Very High, your car now automatically lowers after you drive a short distance. For snowy or off-road conditions, tap “Keep” next to the Ride Height slider to keep the height at High or Very High until you reach the maximum allowed speed. For steep driveways or places where you repeatedly need a higher ride height, tap “Always Auto-Raise at this location.” This feature will raise suspension to the saved height when re-entering the location.”

Tesla also added a new automatic adjustment between the standard and low ride modes for comfort:

Finally, the suspension system now automatically adjusts between Standard and Low ride heights to optimize ride comfort and range, depending on road type. If you prefer your car to remain lower to the ground, enable “Default Ride Height to Low”.

Tesla also notes that ‘Jack Mode’ has been moved from the main suspension controls to the ‘Service’ section in the user interface.

Recently, we have seen a renewed focus on suspension from Tesla.

It’s partly due to this new adaptive suspension in the Model S and Model X, but Elon Musk also said that Tesla Cybertruck will have a new updated dynamic suspension that he has been hyping.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.