The 55 MPH Super Soco CPx electric maxiscooter is hitting the streets at a reduced price

Super Soco’s newest electric scooter, the 125cc-equivalent Super Soco CPx, is ready to roll out of the Super Soco UK dealership.

Super Soco may be better known for its 50cc-equivalent electric scooters and motorbikes, but the larger and more powerful Super Soco CPx is now pushing the company into higher speed and longer range territory.

I first received an up-close look at the Super Soco CPx when it was originally unveiled at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show last year.

The larger-format electric scooter dwarfed the company’s smaller EVs, offering a higher power motor, larger seating area, longer range, and nicer user interface.

The Super Soco CPx is powered by a 4 kW electric motor in the rear wheel that powers the scooter up to 55 mph (88.5 km/h).

The CPx can support either a single or dual 2.7 kWh batteries in the pair of battery compartments under the seat.

With the pair of batteries totaling 5.4 kWh, the Super Soco CPx can reach 140 km (87 mi) of range, though that figure is measured at a constant 45 km/h (28 mph) city speed.











The scooter can be purchased with either one or two batteries installed. The single-battery unit is priced in the UK at £3,599 (approximately US$4,750), while the dual-battery version costs £4,699 (approximately US$6,200).

When the scooter was first unveiled last year, Super Soco announced price estimates that were approximately 15% higher.

Electreks’ Take

While small for a maxiscooter, the Super Soco CPx will compete with a growing field of higher power and longer range electric scooters.

The NIU NQiGT Pro features nearly identical range estimates from its pair of high capacity batteries, though reaches a slightly lower top speed of around 78 km/h (46 mph). I’m a bit biased towards the NIU, but that may be because I own one.

The Silence S01 offers higher speeds of up to 100 km/h (62 mph) and may pose more direct competition to the Super Soco CPx.

Neither will reach anywhere close to the BMW C Evolution electric maxiscooter, which tops out at around 130 km/h (80 mph).

With so many options hitting the market, urban scooter riders are finally finding some much-needed variety when it comes to choosing an electric scooter to replace those old, noisy, and finicky gas scooters!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.