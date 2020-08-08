Quick Charge Podcast: August 8, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla releases software update with interesting new features with suspension settings, and more
- Tesla Gigafactory Berlin update: several buildings coming up simultaneously
- Tesla launches Model 3/Model Y leases in Canada, expands in the market
- Tesla urges owners to push for allowing charging payment by kWh
- Tesla prepares production increase at Fremont factory, builds new parallel line under tent
- VW CEO takes ID.3 Pro Performance electric car on holiday test ahead of deliveries
- Cadillac reveals Lyriq electric crossover with 19-kW home charging option, due late 2022
- EGEB: Seoul to ban diesel public-sector cars by 2025
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Which US states are leading and lagging in slashing CO2 emissions?
- New electric dirt bike unveiled, produced via Yamaha motorcycle partnership
