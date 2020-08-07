Tesla Gigafactory Berlin update: several buildings coming up simultaneously

A drone flyover video of Tesla Gigafactory Berlin shows that Tesla is simultaneously bringing up several buildings quite rapidly.

Many Tesla fans in Europe are following the build-up of Gigafactory Berlin because they won’t get the Model Y on the old continent until it is built at the new factory.

The automaker is aiming to start production in July 2021 and in order to make that happen, Tesla is going to have to complete the construction of its main buildings at the site fast.

Last month, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla is using pre-fab methods to accelerate construction of Gigafactory Berlin.

We reported just a few weeks ago on the first walls of the first building coming up at the site.

Now a new drone video of the site shows that Tesla is building several buildings at the same time:

The new video shows at least three buildings with steel beams coming up and several sections with walls coming up.

Most interestingly, we see Tesla making use of the pre-fab method with large parts coming already made directly from a train at the site:

Like with Gigafactory Shanghai, Tesla is expected to build Gigafactory Berlin in phases in order to start deploying production capacity faster.

However, it looks like Tesla will have a lot of production space in the first phase.

Earlier this year, the automaker updated its plan and removed a battery cell factory at the site, but a German official said last month that Tesla is going to build ‘completely new batteries’ at Gigafactory Berlin.

Last month, Musk also released a stunning render of what Tesla Gigafactory Berlin will look like when completed.

