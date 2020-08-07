VW CEO takes ID.3 Pro Performance electric car on holiday test ahead of deliveries

VW CEO Herbert Diess is taking an ID.3 Pro Performance electric car on a holiday test ahead of the start of deliveries in Europe.

In June, VW delivered 150 ID.3 electric cars to employees for a final stress test before customer deliveries.

Now Diess, chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen Group, is getting involved himself as he tests an ID.3 Pro Performance electric car on a holiday trip.

He wrote on LinkedIn (translated from German):

Going on holiday with the electric car — isn’t it? Go well! I picked up a vehicle for my summer holiday in Italy with my daughter Caro in Munich from the ID.3 pop-up store.

He shared two pictures with his LinkedIn post:

Diess says that it will turn his holiday into a test drive, and it’s making some of his team nervous:

The anticipation with me is great, the tour is officially considered a test drive. This means that the boss tests himself. I have been told that this makes some colleagues [at] Volkswagen Passenger Cars nervous when I personally test the vehicle intensively for over two weeks. I myself am very relaxed: The team around Thomas Ulbrich has done a good job, the ID.3 makes a very good impression on all test drives and gets great marks. That’s going to be great!

A team will be reviewing the data from the trip, and Diess is also looking to review the charging infrastructure:

The data of my trip will be co-written and evaluated. This helps to deliver the best possible vehicle to customers in the end. I will share with you a detailed report of [the] LinkedIn experience here. I will also look at how far the charging infrastructure is already.

The ID.3 Pro Performance is equipped with a 58kWh battery (net battery energy content), a 150kW (200-hp) rear-wheel-drive system, and 125kW DC charging.

VW is expected to start delivering in the coming months, and after accumulating production for the last year, the German automaker indicated that it could deliver between 60,000 and 70,000 new electric vehicles this year.

