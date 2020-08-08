Tesla releases software update with interesting new features with suspension settings, and more

Tesla has started pushing a new software update to its fleet and it includes interesting new features related to charging using Powerwall, suspension, and more.

The automaker has started pushing the software update 2020.32.1 last night.

According to the release notes, it includes several interesting updates including interactions with the Powerwall.

Tesla called the new feature “Tesla Powerwall Coordination”.

They wrote in the release notes:

Your car coordinates with Powerwall for enhanced charging during a power outage, without exceeding the energy and power capabilities of your Powerwall system. Powerwall continuoously responds to the changing power needs of your home and will slow or stop your car’s charging, keeping your home loads powered. During a power outage, your car will charge from the Powerwall whenever it is above the threshold set in the Tesla mobile app. You can change this threshold to balance your home and transportation energy needs, putting you in full control of your energy ecosystem. Powerwall can also use surplus solar to charge your vehicle during an outage if you keep your car plugged in while the sun is shining.

The update follows a Tesla Powerwall software update that allowed to charge your car with Powerwall during power outages.

It looks like this new update completes the required software on both sides: cars and Powerwalls.

The new update also comes with improvements to Tesla’s suspension settings:

“We have simplified the Tesla suspension control logic to better support both temporary and more permanent heights. If Ride Heights is manually adjusted to High or Very High, your car now automatically lowers after you drive a short distance. For snowy or off-road conditions, tap “Keep” next to the Ride Height slider to keep the height at High or Very High until you reach the maximum allowed speed. For steep driveways or places where you repeatedly need a higher ride height, tap “Always Auto-Raise at this location.” This feature will raise suspension to the saved height when re-entering the location.”

Here are the new Tesla in-car suspension settings (via u/AndrasHatvani):

These new settings appear to apply only to Tesla’s ‘Raven’ Model S and Model X vehicles with the updated smart suspension.

Finally, the software update includes a new feature called ‘Car Left Open Notifications’:

A mobile notification will be sent if the trunk, the front trunk, or any door is left open for over ten minutes. If all doors and trunks are locked, a notification will be sent if any window is detected to be open ten minutes after leaving the car.

Tesla explains how to adjust to notifications:

To adjust which notification gets sent, tap Controls > Vehicle > Car Left Open Notifications. Notifications will not be sent when the car is at Home if “Exclude Home” is selected.

As usual, Tesla pushes new software updates gradually to the fleet and it can take some time before it reaches all vehicles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.