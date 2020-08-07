Podcast: Tesla car wrap service, Model Y Long Range RWD, Cadillac Lyriq, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s new car wrap service, Model Y Long Range RWD, Cadillac Lyriq, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps through our RSS feed: https://electrek.co/podcastRSS. Grab the quick link to Apple Podcasts here.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla Model Y diary: Day 4 range test family trip with bikes
- Tesla launches its own car wrap service
- Tesla starts trial production of Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive
- Tesla is working on massive sales presence expansion with new markets
- Tesla prepares production increase at Fremont factory, builds new parallel line under tent
- Tesla makes tiny change to Model Y that will save owners some headaches
- Tesla is ‘highly likely’ to make smaller Cybertruck for Europe, says Elon Musk
- Tesla’s wiper controls are ruled illegal in Germany after someone crashed while using them
- Tesla’s made-in-China cars lead market in quality while US-made Tesla cars score lowest
- Tesla urges owners to push for allowing charging payment by kWh
- Tesla launches Model 3/Model Y leases in Canada, expands in the market
- Electric pickup truck maker Lordstown Motors announces deal to go public at $1.6 billion
- Audi e-tron 2021 electric SUV gets $9,000 price cut and 18 more miles of range
- Cadillac reveals Lyriq electric crossover with 19-kW home charging option, due late 2022
Here's the live stream for today's episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
