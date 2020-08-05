Audi e-tron 2021 electric SUV gets $9,000 price cut and 18 more miles of range

Audi announced the details of its 2021 e-tron electric SUV lineup, and they’re introducing significant price cuts of up to $9,000.

The e-tron electric SUV has already had a strong start in some European markets, but it has had a slow start in the US — a market that generally loves SUVs.

The German automaker is addressing that with the new 2021 e-tron lineup in the US.

In order to expand the market, Audi is lowering the price by almost $9,000.

The Audi e-tron now starts at $65,900 before EV incentives.

After the first $7,500 federal tax credit, the electric SUV is going to start at just $58,400.

On top of the new low base price, the e-tron is getting a range increase of 18 miles based on the EPA rating, which is now 222 miles on a single charge.

As previously reported, the German automaker is also adding the Audi e-tron Sportsback to the lineup.

The sportier version of the SUV is about $3,000 more expensive than the regular e-tron.

Here are all the the specs for both 2021 models, and you can check with your local dealers for inventory and orders:

2021 Audi e-tron SUV Key specifications:

Horsepower 355 (402 with Boost Mode) 0-60 (seconds) 5.5 (with Boost Mode) Battery 95 kWh EPA-estimated range (miles) 222 EPA-estimated MPGe (city/highway/combined) 78/78/78 MPGe

Premium Premium w/

Convenience Plus Package Premium Plus Prestige $65,900 $69,400 $74,800 $79,100 20” 5-spoke wheels

Comfort pre-conditioning

Heated steering wheel

Four-zone climate control

Lane departure warning

Heated front seats

Power tailgate

Audi sound system

Audi virtual cockpit plus

Privacy glass for rear windows and tailgate

Heated, auto-dimming, power-folding exterior mirrors with memory

Homelink & Integrated Toll Module Premium equipment +Driver assistance package

Black optic exterior kit Premium equipment +Glass optic & aluminum look buttons

Dual charge ports

Driver assistance package

Ambient interior lighting

Heated & ventilated 12-way power front seats

Heated Rear Seats

4-way power lumbar for driver & passenger

Matrix-design LED headlights w/animation

3D Bang & Olufsen Sound System

Audi phonebox with wireless charging Premium Plus equipment +Head-up display with navigation information

Individual contour front seats including massage functions

Full Leather package (dashboard, door armrests and center console)

Multi-color LED interior ambient lighting

Dual pane acoustic glass for side windows

Air quality system (ionizer and aromatization)

Power door closers

Sunshades for rear windows

2021 Audi e-tron Sportback Key specifications:

Horsepower 355 (402 with Boost Mode) 0-60 (seconds) 5.5 (with Boost Mode) Battery 95 kWh EPA-estimated range (miles) 218 EPA-estimated MPGe (city/highway/combined) 76/78/77 MPGe

Premium Premium Plus Prestige $69,100 $78,000 $82,300 S line exterior package

20” 5-spoke wheels

Comfort pre-conditioning

Heated steering wheel

Four-zone climate control

Lane departure warning

Heated front seats

Power tailgate

Audi sound system

Audi virtual cockpit plus

Privacy glass for rear windows and tailgate

Heated, auto-dimming, power-folding exterior mirrors with memory

Homelink & Integrated toll module Premium equipment +Glass optic & aluminum look buttons

Dual charge ports

Driver assistance package

Ambient interior lighting

Heated & ventilated 12-way power front seats

Heated Rear Seats

4-way power lumbar for driver & passenger

Matrix-design LED headlights w/animation

3D Bang & Olufsen Sound System

Audi phonebox with wireless charging Premium Plus equipment +Head-up display with navigation information

Individual contour front seats including massage functions

Full Leather package (dashboard, door armrests and center console)

Multi-color LED interior ambient lighting

Dual pane acoustic glass for side windows

Air quality system (ionizer and aromatization)

Power door closers

Sunshades for rear windows

