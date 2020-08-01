Tesla starts trial production of Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive

Tesla has started trial production of the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive ahead of an imminent launch, according to sources familiar with the matter.

When Tesla launched the Model Y in March 2019, the company listed four different versions of the electric SUV: Standard Range, Long Range, Dual Motor AWD (with a Long Range battery), and Performance (also with a Long Range battery).

However, earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla was canceling the Standard Range version of the Model Y and instead, it will only add a Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive version to the lineup.

Musk said that the new version of the electric SUV would be coming in the next few months.

Now Electrek has learned Tesla has started a trial production run of the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Production trial is one of the last steps toward bringing a new version of a vehicle to market.

Tesla put a few Model Y LR RWD vehicles through a trial run on its GA4 assembly line before temporarily shutting it down for upgrades.

The automaker has yet to open orders for the new version of the vehicle.

Tesla didn’t confirm the price yet, but Musk hinted at $45,000 when first announcing the new version and earlier this week, we reported that Tesla surprisingly lists Model Y Long Range RWD for $48,000 on its loan calculator.

However, the automaker removed the listing after we reported on the update.

To be fair, Tesla producing the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive is not a big leap from producing the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor AWD.

They are basically just removing the front motor, which they are already doing for the Model 3.

But you still have to produce the car and test it to make sure it’s up to the standards and obtain the green light from the EPA.

I think the production is not too far away.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Tesla opens orders for the Model Y LR RWD by the end of the month and start deliveries next month.

