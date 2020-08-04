Tesla makes tiny change to Model Y that will save owners some headaches

Tesla has made a tiny change to Model Y that will save owners some headaches by helping people get out of the car the right way.

On Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla didn’t install regular door handles with latches inside the vehicles.

Instead, Tesla installed an electronic button to release the door and manual releases on the front doors.

But the latter are only intended to be used in the unlikely event that the vehicle loses power.

Tesla writes in the owner’s manual:

“Manual door releases are designed to be used only in situations when Model 3 has no power. Whenever Model 3 has power, use the button located at the top of the interior door handle

The problem is that some people more naturally go for the manual release (right) instead of the electronic release (left):

It meant that Tesla owners often had to explain passengers how to properly get out of their vehicle.

The issue is that Tesla’s vehicles have a frameless door design meaning that the window has to come down a little bit before opening the door. The electronic release doesn’t allow you to open the door until that’s completed, which only takes a second.

But with the manual release, someone could right away push the door open, which could cause an issue.

That’s why in our post on the Top 15 Tesla accessories you must have, we have been recommending a sticker to put on the electronic release button that indicates its use better than a simple line.

Now it looks like Tesla has caught up to this issue.

Christian Bibay recently took delivery of a new Model Y and spotted a new clearer sign on the button. He posted a picture to a Model 3 Facebook group (hat tip to JZ):

The new design appears to be inspired by another aftermarket sticker that Tesla owners have been buying.

The feature is in new Model Y vehicles currently being delivered.

It’s currently unclear if the change has also made it to new Model 3 vehicles coming off the line, but one would assume that it would be coming soon if it isn’t already done.

