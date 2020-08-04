Quick Charge Podcast: August 4, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla’s wiper controls are ruled illegal in Germany after someone crashed while using them
- Tesla is ‘highly likely’ to make smaller Cybertruck for Europe, says Elon Musk
- Tesla makes tiny change to Model Y that will save owners some headaches
- Tesla is working on massive sales presence expansion with new markets
- Tesla outsells next 3 biggest electric automakers combined so far this year
- Evoke 6061 long-range cruiser electric motorcycle launched with 15-min DC fast charging
- Top 5 electric folding bikes that we’ve tested for summer 2020
