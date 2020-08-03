Tesla outsells next 3 biggest electric automakers combined so far this year

Tesla is leading electric car sales and outselling the next 3 biggest electric automakers combined so far in 2020.

The California-based automaker has long been the leader in all-electric vehicle sales, but industry analysts have been forecasting that Tesla will lose this position as more automakers bring electric cars to market.

It has yet to happen as the stats are currently showing that Tesla is still leading global EV sales by a wide margin despite new vehicles hitting the market.

José Pontes of EV Sales has been tracking global electric vehicles sales from all automakers and he reported that Tesla is still topping the chart:

Manufacturers First Half of 2020 Market Share #1 Tesla 179,050 28% #2 Renault/Nissan 65,521 10% #3 Volkswagen Group 64,542 10% #4 BYD 46,554 7% #5 Hyundai/Kia 43,689 7%

Tesla is not only leading, but it also accumulated more electric car sales in the first half of 2020 than the next three biggest electric automakers combined.

Pontes reported:

“Looking only at BEVs, Tesla lost 1% share regarding Q1, but it is still 5% above the 2019 result, while the #2 Renault Nissan Alliance lost a significant amount of share in this second quarter, dropping from 13% in Q1, to the current 10%, and although is it still better than the 2019 final score (8% share), it has seen the Volkswagen Group is getting really close, now less than 1.000 units behind, although the German OEM has also lost 1% share regarding Q1, the current 10% share is double what VW Group had in 2019.”

However, the rankings do change when adding plug-in hybrid vehicles into the mix, but Tesla remains on top:

Manufacturers First Half of 2020 Market Share #1 Tesla 179,050 19% #2 Volkswagen Group 124,018 13% #3 Renault/Nissan 84,501 9% #4 BMW Group 68,503 7% #5 Hyundai/Kia 63,731 7%

Electrek’s Take

With those numbers, you can’t dispute that Tesla is the market leader, but the competition is certainly becoming stronger.

The second half of the year is going to be interesting with several new all-electric vehicles hitting the market.

I can easily see Volkswagen taking the second position from Renault/Nissan with the ID.3 alone.

But Tesla is also planning a significant increase in global deliveries in the second half of the year with likely over 300,000 vehicles – almost twice what it delivered in the first half of the year.

Next year should be even crazier with a ton of new models hitting the market, but the real volume increase is going to happen in 2022 in my opinion.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

