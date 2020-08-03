Quick Charge Podcast: August 3, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla’s made-in-China cars lead market in quality while US-made Tesla cars score lowest
- Tesla is getting a boost in Russia even before officially entering the market
- Elon Musk on Tesla Cybertruck: ‘The goal is to kick most amount of ass possible with this truck’
- Tesla Model Y diary: Day 4 range test family trip with bikes
- Tesla starts trial production of Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive
- Electric pickup truck maker Lordstown Motors announces deal to go public at $1.6 billion
- EGEB: Here’s how Americans can lower big energy bills this summer
- Scotland will decarbonize passenger rail services by 2035
- Yamaha shows off ‘extremely compact’ electric motors developed for electric motorcycles, cars
