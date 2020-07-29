GMC teases electric Hummer pickup’s remarkable on- and off-road capabilities, fall unveiling

GM is slowly releasing and teasing more information about their upcoming first electric pickup, the GMC Hummer EV, and now they’ve announced an unveiling in the fall.

As we previously reported, GM is bringing back the Hummer brand starting with the GMC HUMMER EV, an electric pickup truck with 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and 0 to 60 mph acceleration in 3 seconds.

That’s about all we know about the new electric pickup truck’s specs.

GM is only gradually teasing information about the GMC Hummer EV.

Today, the automaker released a new press release announcing an unveiling this fall and teasing ‘remarkable on- and off-road capabilities’:

“GMC announced today that its all-electric super truck will debut later this fall and will begin production in Fall 2021. Details about the GMC HUMMER EV’s remarkable on- and off-road capabilities will be shared closer to its reveal.”

The electric pickup is set to hit the market in the fall of 2021 – along with a wave of new electric pickup trucks from Tesla, Ford, and others.

Among the other teasers released by GM, we saw the first pictures from inside the GMC HUMMER EV electric pickup – showing that it has an open-top.

GM has been working on its own battery cells with LG Chem to power the new electric pickup, along with a series of new electric vehicles from GM’s brands.

Earlier this year, we got a chance to see some of the new Buicks, Chevy, Cadillac, and GMC electric prototypes.

