Tesla triples Solar Roof installations

Tesla has announced a ramp-up of its solar roof installations with a three-times increase over the last quarter alone.

The Solar Roof has been a product slow to ramp for Tesla as it had to find ways to test its longevity in an accelerated environment and make installations cheaper and faster.

We got a first indication that installations are getting a lot faster as Tesla confirmed that it “roughly tripled” solar roof installation in Q2 versus Q1.

The company wrote in its Q2 2020 financial results:

Solar Roof installations roughly tripled in Q2 compared to Q1. We continue to expand our installation team to increase the deployment rate.

The news come after Tesla started ramping up production of solar roof tiles.

In March, the company announced that it achieved “solar roof production of 1,000 roofs per week.”

However, we reported that it was a bit of an exaggeration since the actual production rate was 4 MW — meaning that the average installation would need to be 4 kW in order to install 1,000 roofs with that capacity.

We estimate that the average Tesla Solar Roof installation is closer to 8 kW.

In October of last year, Tesla launched version 3 of its Solar Roof tiles, which they also sometimes call Solarglass, and it saw a significant price decrease through optimization and faster installation.

We posted a Tesla Solar Roof V3 real quote comparison showing that the price dropped by 40%.

Following the launch of the new version, Tesla has been on a hiring spree for roofers.

Tesla has been doubling down on its solar business over the last few months, and it even doubled its referral reward for solar roof and panel installations.

While Tesla tripled its solar roof installations in Q2, overall solar installations, including solar panels, fell to a low of 27 MW.

Recently, Tesla revamped its solar panel with new lower prices in an attempt to boost its installations.

Electrek’s Take

While I am glad to hear solar roof installations tripled, I believe it tripled from a super low number from last quarter.

What we want to see now is a massive increase of overall solar installations.

27 MW is crazy low, but all the changes that happened last quarter should help accelerate installations during the second half of the year as long as Tesla has the installation team to support the demand, which shouldn’t be a problem with the new prices.

