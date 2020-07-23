Quick Charge Podcast: July 23, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q2 2020 result: delivers profit and crushes expectations
- Tesla triples Solar Roof installations
- Tesla plans two new electric cars after Cybertruck, Musk tentatively confirms
- Elon Musk hints at Tesla Roadster production in California within 12-18 months
- Elon Musk on Tesla Self-Driving: ‘I can almost go from my house to work with no intervention’
- Tesla confirms ‘next US Gigafactory site has been selected’ [Update: Austin confirmed]
- Tesla sues Rivian over allegedly stealing trade secrets through new hires
- Charging hundreds of EVs parked at a condo is a solvable problem, here’s how
- EGEB: EPA proposes ‘first’ airplane emissions standards – and they’re toothless
- In Europe, green energy beats fossil fuels for the first time ever
- This fat tire electric motorcycle looks like a dune buggy on two wheels
