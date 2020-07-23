A new Italian-designed electric motorcycle from Velocifero takes an extra helping when it comes to tire width, giving it all the more cushion for the pushin’.

Sure, people laughed when the first fat-tire bicycles came out.

But once riders realized how much fun they were to ride in areas where normal bicycles could never fathom, and that electric bikes had the power to overcome the heavy tires, their popularity took off.

Now the Velocifero Beach MAD electric motorcycle is embracing the same concept: fat tires that can float above just above anything.

The new bike was just unveiled at the Bangkok International Motor Show and is a sight to behold.

Sure, it looks a bit silly. But I’ll bet it’s a blast to ride. Almost like a dune buggy, albeit cut in half.

That doesn’t look like proper riding gear to me

Velocifero Beach MAD e-moto unveiled

The Beach MAD e-moto isn’t particularly powerful, rocking a 2 kW continuous motor and hitting a top speed of just 60 km/h (37 mph). That puts it in 50cc performance territory.

But as anyone who as ever ridden a 50cc bike before knows, they can still be a lot of fun in the right environment. And perhaps even more so with a ridiculous design like the Velocifero Beach MAD.

Motor Fan got some great shots of the bike (though you’ll want to exercise your Google Translate if you want to read the Japanese news site). And while I wouldn’t have pegged the Beach MAD as such a good street bike, their testing showed that it held its own on the pavement.

The Velocifero Beach MAD sports a steel frame, rear coilover shock and a pair of hydraulic disc brakes.

The battery on the small bike isn’t overwhelming, offering a limited range of between 60-70 km (37-43 miles). That’s roughly equivalent to the range I got on my CSC City Slicker electric motorcycle, another approximately 50cc-equivalent e-moto that was designed for the city.

But unlike the City Slicker, the Velocifero Beach MAD isn’t confined to the city. From the looks of it, the bike could also be fun on trails or even beach riding. You’ll probably want to find a private beach though, as I can’t imagine the lifeguards on my local strip of sand being too keen on seeing me weaving between sun tanners and matkot players on this 90 kg (198 lb) frankenbike.

We don’t have any pricing or availability info yet on the freshly-debuted Beach MAD. However, Velocifero sells its bikes in a few dozen countries across the EU and Asia, so the Beach MAD could be coming to a city or beach near you sooner than you’d think.

