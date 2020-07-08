Quick Charge Podcast: July 8, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla leads UK’s 150% increase in electric car sales
- Tesla captures bigger chunk of China EV market
- Tesla hits it big in Korea, Model 3 sales jump
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company launches a tunnel competition involving ‘Tesla remote-controlled car’
- Fisker secures $50 million in funding to bring its electric SUV to market
- VW’s Seat unveils stunning electric hot hatchback: 2021 Cupra el-Born
- AC Cars is building an electric Cobra for £138,000
- EGEB: Taiwanese company places world’s biggest corporate green energy order
- France banned this e-bike TV ad for creating a ‘climate of anxiety’
- Yamaha Civante announced as new 28 MPH Class 3 electric road bike in US
