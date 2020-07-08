VW’s Seat unveils stunning electric hot hatchback: 2021 Cupra el-Born

Seat, a Spanish automaker owned by VW, has unveiled the production version of its stunning electric hot hatchback: Cupra el-Born.

The Cupra el-Born concept was unveiled last year and got us excited about the prospects of an electric hot hatch built on VW’s MEB platform.

Now Seat is unveiling the production version of the vehicle ahead of its launch next year.

The design has been slightly updated for the final version.

For the most part, it keeps its aggressive design, but it has been refined with a busier and more traditional front-end:

The interior is sporty and minimalist:

“The interior is designed to encapsulate the CUPRA philosophy of quality and performance mixed with sophistication, highlighted nowhere better than in the sports bucket seats, the new steering wheel with Drive Profile Selection and CUPRA mode buttons, and high-quality material choices. Besides the attention to detail and the passion for quality, CUPRA put a particular focus on the sustainability of the el-Born using recycled materials in the interior of the car.”

Here are two new pictures of the interior of the Cupra el-Born:

Seat has also updated the specs of the Cupra el-Born:

“The CUPRA el-Born features state of the art technologies such as a Head-up Display with Augmented Reality. It will be able to travel up to 500km on a single charge thanks to its high-efficient 77kWh battery (gross: 82kWh). Thanks to its fast charging capability, the CUPRA el-Born will take the energy needed for at least 260km in only 30 minutes.”

The Cupra el-Born appears to have similar specs as the higher-end version of the VW ID.3 but in a different packaging.

Though it also features other upgrades.

For example, they developed a Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (DCC Sport) especially for el-Born on the MEB platform.

The Cupra el-Born is going to be produced at VW’s Zwickau factory, where the VW ID.3 is currently being manufactured, and it will enter production next year.

Pricing information hasn’t been released yet.

Electrek’s Take

While I preferred the front-end of the concept, Seat stayed mostly true to the original design that they unveiled last year.

I am still a big fan of it.

We need a sporty hot hatch that is all-electric and this could be it.

Now all we need is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of it and we are in business.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.