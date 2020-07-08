Yamaha is back with a new electric bicycle for the US market. This time it is the Yamaha Civante, and it’s the fastest electric bike they’ve offered yet in the US.

Yamaha Civante e-bike launched in US

The Yamaha Civante is the latest addition to Yamaha’s fitness-oriented line of electric road bikes.

While some e-bike motor manufacturers offer only motors or e-bike component systems, Yamaha has actually been building entire e-bikes since 1993, when they were the first company to enter the modern e-bike market.

Now the company has unveiled a brand new electric road bike that pushes the envelope of performance compared to other e-bikes Yamaha has created to date.

The new Yamaha Civante features a drop bar design with an aluminum frame and fork that provide internal cable routing for a cleaner appearance.

The bike is powered by the Yamaha PWSeries SE mid-drive motor. The Yamaha PWSeries SE uses a triple-sensor system including a torque sensor, bicycle speed sensor, and crank cadence sensor. This results in ultra-smooth pedal-assist performance that can apply the proper amount of torque and power at the proper time.

As explained by Drew Engelmann, Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycle group sales and marketing manager:

“The Civante will introduce a new group of riders to Yamaha’s legendary quality, comfort and performance and increases and diversifies our retail options. The Civante looks great, feels smooth and comfortable, and delivers the cutting-edge handling dynamics and seamless integration of assist technology that Yamaha does better than anyone else.”

The Yamaha Civante can deliver up to 70 Nm of torque and supports a pedal cadence of up to 110 rpm.

The bike features a 500 Wh Yamaha battery – which is around twice the capacity compared to other electric road bikes. The battery can be charged either on or off the bike and comes with Yamaha’s quick charger that can replenish the battery from 0-80% in one hour.

The Yamaha Civante’s e-bike display offers a selection of four modes of pedal assist and includes a clear, bright readout showing assist modes, speed, odometer, trip distance, battery capacity, a clock, stopwatch, diagnostics, and more.

The bike includes a built-in front headlight and is also pre-wired to accept Yamaha’s rear rack with built-in tail light. There are also mounting points for adding other racks and fenders to the bike.

Other standard features on the Yamaha Civante include e-bike rated tires with reflective sidewalls and puncture resistance, mid-depth aerodynamic wheels with 12mm through-axles, a 10-speed STI Shimano drivetrain with double chainring and hydraulic disc brakes.

Priced at $3,399, the Yamaha Civante will be available later this summer and will come with a three-year warranty on the drive unit.

Electrek’s Take

I like it, a lot. It’s helping fill out this popular new category of mixed fitness/transport e-bikes and I think it makes a welcome addition to the market.

With a lightweight, sleek drop-bar setup and the option for utility components like racks and fenders, this e-bike could certainly do dual duty as your morning exercise and your ride to work.

I have a bit of experience on other Yamaha drop-bar e-bikes and they’ve done a fantastic job so far. Last year Yamaha’s Drew Engelmann took me out on the Yamaha Wabash electric gravel bike and it definitely helped me understand how well Yamaha builds their e-bikes (see the video below). Yamaha isn’t just an e-bike motor company, though they do that too. They make awesome complete e-bikes and I don’t see any reason why the Yamaha Civante would be an exception to that.

What do you think of the Yamaha Civante? Let us know in the comments below.

