Quick Charge Podcast: July 1, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla dashcam captures valet crashing Model S while testing Cheetah mode
- Tesla increases Full Self-Driving price to $8,000 as promised
- Watch Tesla Autopilot swerve at last second to avoid a deer
- Tesla to send up to 1,000 Powerwalls to Vermont per year under new deal
- BYD launches Tang electric SUV in Norway, plans expansion in Europe
- Nissan to premiere electric Ariya crossover on July 15, taking on Tesla Model Y
- Summer EV deals: huge $15K discounts off Chevy Bolt, Nissan Leaf, Audi, more
- EGEB: Here are the top US cities for solar — who’s leading the way?
- Spain closes nearly half of its coal-fired power stations
- Erik Buell’s FUELL reveals electric bike and moped prototypes, discusses future
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.