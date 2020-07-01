Summer EV deals: huge $15K discounts off Chevy Bolt, Nissan Leaf, Audi, more

With inventory backed up as a result of the pandemic, traditional July 4 deals are on steroids this year. Combine that with a need to find new EV buyers and move remaining 2019 models off the lot. The result: Those so-called premiums on electric cars are being replaced with discounts of up to $15,000 on popular, affordable models like the Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf, according to Electrek’s Best EV deals price survey. Remember, even if you don’t live near a dealer listed, you can often use these prices to negotiate down prices at local dealers.

The $8,500 manufacturers’ cash discount on the Bolt from last month are still in place. But now we’re seeing Chevy dealerships put another $4,000 to $6,000 on the table.

When you tally the $6,303 that Bomnin Chevrolet in Miami added to a Bolt Premier deal, the price fell by nearly $15,000. That drops the offer on a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt Premier from $43,725 to $28,932. Check local Chevy dealers for heavily discounted inventory.

If you’re cool with the Bolt LT trim, it’s priced as low as $25,475 at Lash Chevrolet in Johnstown, Ohio. That’s the lowest priced new pure EV we found in the US. Prices on the Bolt LT are available for below $30,000 from Oregon to Florida.

I’m personally tempted to see if the Bolt lease deal from Boardwalk Chevrolet in Redwood City, California, is still in play: $0 down and $223 a month. That’s a no-brainer. (Lease deals often expire on the last day of the month only to return in the next month, so check local dealers to see for sure.)

Discounts and lease deals on the Audi e-tron continue to improve. Dealerships around the country offer discounts of $10,000 or more — especially on 2019 models still lingering on dealership lots.

That includes a $15,020 cut from Audi Oxnard and a $14,969 spiff from Audi Central Houston. Lease deals across the country, depending on the down payment amount, are between $600 and $750 a month. Check for prices and availability of the Audi e-tron in your area.

Willing to live with less range?

Not everybody needs 200-plus miles of range. In June, that meant crazy-good leases on the 150-mile Nissan Leaf S trim or the 170-mile Hyundai Ioniq Electric. The Nissan lease deals available through the end of June might not get renewed.

Nissan dealerships across the country are still packed with 2019 models, however. That’s leading to folks like Nissan Highland Ranch in Colorado to take $15,044 off the hood. A top-of-the-line, 229-mile Nissan LEAF SL Plus, which listed for $43,870, is available for $28,826. If you’re okay with the Nissan Leaf S trim, with 150 miles, then a $754 down payment in June would earn a lease of $184 a month in Quirk Nissan in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric is consistently one of the most affordable (and overlooked) EVs in America. A no-money-down lease deal at Mirak Hyundai in Arlington, Mass. is $266 a month. The Ioniq might only offer 170 miles on a single charge, but it’s a sharp-looking, practical, all-electric hatch.

It looks like Jaguar is still struggling to move 2019 I-Paces. Jaguar Seattle offers the single biggest EV discount in the country, dropping the price of an $86,000 I-Pace EV by $24,000. See all the offers on Electrek’s Best EV deals price survey.

