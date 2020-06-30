Tesla to send up to 1,000 Powerwalls to Vermont per year under new deal

Tesla will deploy up to 1,000 Powerwalls in Vermont per year under two new programs with a longtime partner.

Green Mountain Power (GMP) was one of the earliest adopters of Tesla Powerwall.

It’s a relatively small electric utility operating in Vermont, but it has been leading the deployment of Tesla Powerwalls with 2,000 units deployed to date.

Their deployment of energy storage has been so successful that they decided to expand it in a big way with updates to their programs that went into effect earlier this month:

“Green Mountain Power (GMP) customers now have two new home battery programs they can enroll in starting on June 5, after a Vermont Public Utility Commission order issued late Wednesday. GMP’s Tesla Powerwall and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) programs are both modeled on the company’s popular and groundbreaking pilot programs that have shown proven cost savings for all GMP customers, while providing convenient and seamless back up power to participating customers during outages. GMP is the first utility in the country to get tariff approval to offer customers these types of programs”

Under the BYOD program, up to 500 customers can have Powerwalls installed with third-party installers per year with up to $10,500 in incentives to customers.

If people go directly through GMP’s Powerwall program, they can get heavily discounted Tesla home batteries:

“GMP’s Powerwall tariff allows up to 500 customers to enroll each year in the program. They will pay $55 per month for two Powerwall batteries in a 10-year lease which covers standard installation, with the option of five more years at no additional cost. Customers can alternatively pay $5,500 up front if they choose. Customers also agree to share their stored energy with GMP during peak energy use times, which helps to lower costs for all GMP customers. Combined, the BYOD and Powerwall programs are projected to create millions of dollars in savings for all GMP customers.”

Olivia Campbell Anderson, Executive Director of Renewable Energy Vermont, commented on the new announcement:

“Thanks to the new GMP incentives, reliable and safer electric battery storage is even more affordable for Vermonters. Seamless, automatic and gas free back-up with battery storage charged by local renewables is the best way to weather storms and keep the lights on in your home or business. Vermonters can work with any of the more than 3 dozen local installers and choose what battery works best for them.”

As we recently reported, Tesla Powerwall is becoming extremely hard to get as demand increases due to home battery pack incentives. Earlier this year, Tesla announced that it installed its 100,000th Powerwall home battery pack.

