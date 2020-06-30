Quick Charge Podcast: June 30, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla wants to move ahead with construction at Gigafactory Berlin without final approval
- Tesla (TSLA) pushes to new all-time high as Q2 is looking better than expected
- Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
- Toyota cuts output of RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid for US to laughable 5,000 units
- Ford updates Mustang Mach-E specs, opens order book
- Hyundai launches first electric minibus with 128kWh battery pack
- Lucid achieves Cd of .21, lowest aerodynamic drag coefficient of any luxury car
- EVPassport wants to provide $39/mo unlimited charging on major EV charger networks
- EGEB: McDonald’s and InstaVolt roll out EV rapid charging in the UK
- House Democrats release net zero plan, including 100% EV sales by 2035
- The Punch Moto is the wackiest new electric motorcycle headed for the street
