The Punch Moto is the wackiest new electric motorcycle headed for the street

One of my favorite aspects of electric motorcycles is the freedom they give designers to get creative. And no electric motorcycle’s unveiling has embodied that design freedom quite like the Punch Moto recently.

Built by Minsk, Belarus-based Punch Motorcycles, the Punch Moto looks like a love child of an electric motorcycle and a USB drive.

The bike features a custom designed electric motor that was developed in-house by Punch.

With a left-side chain drive, the motor puts out 15kW (20 hp) and a peak of 25kW (33 hp) to propel it to a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph).

That speed is right in line with other eye-catching, European-built electric motorcycles like the CAKE Kalk.

There is apparently another version of the Punch Moto designed to fit Europe’s A1 motorcycle license, and that will be limited to 11kW (15 hp) of power and 105 km/h (65 mph).

The bike sports a pair of quick release batteries on the side of its industrial frame, which should provide up to 110 km (68 mi) of range in the city, according to Maxim Russia. So this isn’t an all-day ride, but will still take riders between cities.

Punch hasn’t shared any info regarding pricing yet or when they’ll begin taking orders.

For now, we’ll have to be content with feasting our eyes on one of the most novel designs in the electric motorcycle industry this year, for better or for worse.

Electrek’s Take

I’m torn on this one. I’m no stranger to interesting e-moto designs, and I actually prefer designs that stretch the imagination, such as the Sol Motors Pocket Rocket.

At first glance, the Punch Motors bike is a bit too much of a flashlight on wheels for me, though.

But I applaud the innovation and novel design ethos, and would happily give this thing the ol’ college try.

I think the specs are actually quite good for city riding, and fill that gap between smaller city-only electric motorcycles and full-size electric motorcycles.

What do you think of the Punch Moto electric motorcycle? Let us know in the comment section below!

