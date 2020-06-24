28 mph Lectric XP Step-Thru electric bike adds new model to $899 e-bike line

The Lectric XP was one of the best-selling electric bikes of 2019, catapulting the one-year-old startup Lectric Ebikes to $14 million in sales. Now the company is adding a second e-bike to the line: the Lectric XP Step-Thru.

And they’re keeping the same low price of $899.

Lectric XP Step-Thru e-bike debuts

The Lectric XP Step Thru is based on a new lower-step frame with a standover height of just 18.5 inches (47 cm).

As Lectric XP cofounder Robby Deziel explained to Electrek just before the launch:

We are using all of the parts people love on the XP, keeping the same price at $899, and we are aiming for this bike to be one of the best selling step-thru ebikes in the country. And similar to the XP the XP Step-Thru will be the most affordable Class 3 Step-Thru eBike on the market. From the beginning, this model was heavily requested by customers who loved everything about the XP except its accessibility. We take pride in listening and responding to customer feedback and we think many of our customers who bought the XP will return to purchase the Step-Thru.

While most of the electronics and components are the same as the popular Lectric XP model, the Lectric XP Step-Thru’s unique frame necessitates a slightly different battery shape, and thus the battery will not be swappable with the original Lectric XP.

Otherwise, the Lectric XP features the same 500W rear motor, 500 Wh battery capacity, 20 mph (32 km/h) top speed on throttle and 28 mph (45 km/h) top speed on pedal assist.

The $899 Lectric XP Step-Thru is available for pre-order now, with shipping expected to begin in August.

The original Lectric XP has proven to be so popular in its first year that the bike is nearly always on pre-order for the next batch of shipments.

Currently, pre-orders are open for July shipping.

That has meant explosive growth for Lectric Ebikes, as Robby explained to Electrek:

Overall, sales are still growing at a great pace as well, and we are on track for 150% growth over the next year. We are hiring like crazy to prepare for and manage all this demand. What an exciting time to be in electric bikes!

We reviewed the original Lectric XP late last year, and you can see that video below.

We’ll be back with a review of the new Lectric XP Step-Thru once we can get our hands on one in a few weeks.

