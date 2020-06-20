Quick Charge Podcast: June 20, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk delays shareholder meeting, Tesla ‘Battery Day’ again
- Tesla makes Juneteenth a holiday as Elon Musk gets pressure from Black Lives Matter movement
- Tesla starts to enable cars to automatically drive through green lights
- Tesla Model 3 gets a solar roof thanks to Lightyear
- Tesla releases new solar panel, slashes prices
- Tesla admits its approach to self-driving is harder but might be only way to scale
- Tesla Cybertruck is making display debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum
- Watch Audi e-tron S tri-motor electric car burn rubber on Nürburgring track
- Interview: Why Ford says Mustang Mach-E has the most accurate EV range estimator
- VW to develop its own operating system but dodges question about ID.3 software
- EGEB: This woman explains why she thinks EVs are family- and range-friendly
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Slow and steady wins! Giant tortoises save their own species
- CityQ’s enclosed electric Car-eBike begins taking pre-orders
