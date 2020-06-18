Tesla Cybertruck is making display debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum

Tesla Cybertruck is going to have its public debut, aside from its unveiling, at the reopening of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

The electric pickup truck was unveiled in November of last year.

It was received with mixed emotions.

Most people were impressed and even shocked by the specs and pricing that Tesla announced for the Cybertruck, but the design has been polarizing.

However, many have warmed up to it, and it has reportedly gathered more than 500,000 reservations.

The vast majority of reservation holders didn’t get to see the Cybertruck in person.

A few hundred people attended the unveiling, which was the only event where Tesla officially displayed the vehicle.

The prototype electric pickup truck has been seen on public roads around Los Angeles a few times, and it was featured on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.

Now we learn that the Tesla Cybertruck prototype is going to be on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum, which is reopening tomorrow:

The Petersen Automotive Museum, which reopens to the public on Friday, June 19, will display the Tesla Cybertruck in its lobby for a limited time. For one week, June 20-27, guests of the museum will have a chance to view the prototype electric vehicle during its first stationary public display since being revealed at a private event in Los Angeles on November 21, 2019.

Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges commented on the announcement:

Tesla has been a trailblazer in the widespread acceptance of electric vehicles since introducing the Model S prototype. The Cybertruck paves the way for the utility vehicle of the future, and we can’t wait to display it proudly in our lobby, as we reopen to the public.

When launching the electric pickup, Tesla said that it will be offered in three versions with a range of more than 500 miles for the higher-end version, which Tesla expects to be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and complete the quarter-mile in 10 seconds.

The Tesla Cybertruck will start at just $40,000, but that’s for the base version that will come later.

The two higher-end versions of the electric pickup are currently scheduled to enter production in late 2021.

Electrek’s Take

I was in Paris for the unveiling, so I never had a chance to see the Cybertruck prototype in person. I’ll definitely be there.

Tickets are likely going to go fast, but I have a bunch for Saturday at 10 a.m., so if some Electrek fans in the Los Angeles area want to see the Cybertruck, hit me up and I can get you in on Saturday.

I’m excited to see the machine in person.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.