Elon Musk delays Tesla ‘Battery Day’ again

Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s ‘Battery Day’ is being delayed again to after July 4th and it might be combined with Tesla’s annual investor meeting.

Last year, Musk said that Cybertruck is Tesla’s last product unveil for “a while,” but he teased some upcoming tech announcements.

Those announcements were expected to happen at what Tesla has been referring to as “Powertrain and Battery Investor Day.”

Much like the “Autonomy Day” that happened last year, Tesla said that it is planning to give presentations to investors, which are livestreamed, about the automaker’s latest development in powertrain and battery technology.

Later, Musk referred to the event as the “Tesla April company talk” and said that it would be held at Gigafactory New York, where Tesla plans to offer media and investor tours of the facility.

Last month, Musk updated Tesla’s upcoming event to add that it will focus just on batteries and not powertrain.

During Tesla’s Q1 2020 earnings results, the CEO hyped up the event again:

“Yes. Actually, we don’t want to preempt Battery Day. We want to leave the exciting news for that day, but there will be a lot of exciting news to tell. And I think it would be one of the most exciting days in Tesla’s history and we’re just trying to figure out the right timing for that.”

At that point, Musk said that it would happen “the third week of May” and it would likely be in California or Texas.

As we previously reported, Electrek revealed that Tesla will present the result of its internal secret Roadrunner project at the battery event.

The goal is for Tesla to produce its own battery cells using technologies developed by Tesla’s internal teams, including work from its research lab in Canada led by Jeff Dahn, and new technologies recently acquired through the acquisition of Maxwell, on a massive scale and at a cost below $100 per kWh.

A plan to mass-produce the cells at several locations is also expected to be part of the announcement.

Last month, Musk delayed the event again saying that the plan is now to have a “webcast next month and an in-person event a few months later.”

Elon Musk announced on Twitter today that Tesla’s annual investor meeting will be delayed due to restrictions for holding events:

“We will have to postpone the annual shareholder meeting, as there’s still no large gatherings allowed by July 7th. Not sure of the new date, but I am guessing maybe a month or so later.”

The CEO then commented on the Battery Day – saying that they might combine it with the shareholder’s meeting.

“Probably good to combine them, since they are converging in time.”

He also confirmed that it won’t happen this month as previously planned and that the date will “hopefully” be announced after the July 4th week:

“I’m hopeful we can announce a date after the July 4th week.”

It would likely put the new date of both Battery Day and the investor meeting in August.

Musk also mentioned that he is leaning toward holding the event in Fremont

While it’s kind of a bummer that it is being delayed again, the longer it takes the better it’s going to be because the further along Tesla will be in the project.

The fact that Elon is now leaning toward Fremont is also interesting since it’s where Tesla has a battery cell production line.

Also, now that it’s going to be deeper in the summer, I think it will also coincide with launching the new Model S with Plaid mode.

