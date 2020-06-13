Quick Charge Podcast: June 13, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla upgrades US-made Model 3 with wireless charger and USB-C ports
- Tesla data shows battery degradation is limited but not all packs are created equal
- Tesla (TSLA) slips below $1,000 with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs downgrades
- Watch Tesla’s latest Autopilot software handle a roundabout
- VW launches ID home charging station, announces ‘complete charging network around the ID.3’
- All-Electric Citroën e-C4 crossover promises ‘new look’ for segment, debuts June 30
- Climate Crisis Weekly: What’s your country’s environment score?
- EGEB: COVID-19 will cost oil and gas $1.8T in 2020 globally
- Laptop-sized (and shaped) weirdest electric scooter is finally for sale
