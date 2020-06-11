Watch Tesla’s latest Autopilot software handle a roundabout

A new video shows Tesla’s latest Autopilot software handling the steering automatically in a full roundabout.

As we previously reported, Tesla is going through “a significant foundational rewrite in the Tesla Autopilot.” As part of the rewrite, CEO Elon Musk says that the “neural net is absorbing more and more of the problem.”

It will also include a more in-depth labeling system.

Musk described 3D labeling as a game-changer:

It’s where the car goes into a scene with eight cameras, and kind of paint a path, and then you can label that path in 3D.

The CEO said that the new rewrite is enabling Tesla to make Autopilot improvements faster and release new features.

Tesla has been releasing several updates with smaller improvements to the Autopilot system, but those add up and can create new capabilities.

With the 2020.16.3.1, a Model 3 owner going by “Tesla Driver” on YouTube managed to get Autopilot to complete a full roundabout:

To be fair, he had to initiate a few lane changes in order to make it work, but Autopilot’s Autosteer technically steered the vehicle autonomously the entire time.

Electrek’s Take

I like the person’s reaction. Every time Tesla releases a new feature or Autopilot capability and your car performs it, it’s the same feeling as if you taught your dog a new trick and they performed it for the first time.

This person’s reaction made me think of that.

It is an impressive performance, but I think that’s pushing Autopilot capability to its limit. I do like how Tesla Driver does it, by being safe by making sure there wasn’t any other car in the roundabout and lowering the Traffic-Aware Cruise Control’s top speed.

As usual, even though we see Autopilot improving, keep in mind that it’s not an autonomous driving system, and you need to keep your hands on the steering wheel and pay attention at all times.

