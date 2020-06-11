Tesla Cybertruck: Elon Musk considers folding rear window for extra storage

Elon Musk said that he is considering a Twitter user’s idea of making Tesla Cybertruck’s rear window and body panel foldable in order to increase storage space.

With the Cybertruck, Tesla aims to deliver a vehicle with functionalities comparable to a Ford F-150 pickup truck and performance comparable to a Porsche 911.

Based on the specs announced with the prototype, Tesla has delivered on both counts.

When it comes to functionality, Tesla Cybertruck has up to 14,000 lbs of towing capacity, 3,500 lbs of payload capacity, and 100 cubic feet of storage:

“With up to 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and adjustable air suspension, Cybertruck is the most powerful tool we have ever built, engineered with 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage — including a magic tonneau cover that is strong enough to stand on.”

People at the Tesla Truck Club thought of a concept to make the storage space even bigger:

It would be great if the Cybertruck's rear window could roll down into the rear wall and then the whole wall fold in on top of folded rear seats. Perfect for camping when Tonneau is closed, and for carrying things longer than 8’ @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/bzrEkfH6QX — Tesla Truck Club ⚡️🔋📐 (@TeslaTruckClub) June 10, 2020

They want to make the electric truck’s rear window rollable into the rear panel and make that panel foldable in order to increase the storage space of the bed.

It would help carry longer items – although Musk already confirmed that Tesla Cybertruck will have a ‘flip stop’ feature on its tailgate in order to fit anything up to a 4′ by 8′ sheet of plywood.

Nonetheless, Tesla’s CEO responded that the idea is “worth considering”:

Worth considering — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2020

They also noted that it would be useful for camping since Tesla already unveiled a camper add-on system for the Cybertruck:

With the back opened, you can run the HVAC system to the bed and have a toasty or cool sleeping environment.

Tesla said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains and start at $49,000.

A cheaper and lower range version of the Tesla Cybertruck that should start at just $40,000 is going to be available later.

Tesla said that the electric pickup truck is going to have accessories available at launch, including the Cyberquad and this camper setup.

