Tesla updates Cybertruck production timeline after strong pre-orders

Tesla has updated its Cybertruck production timelines for different versions of the electric pickup truck after strong pre-orders for the highest performance versions.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck last month, the automaker announced three different versions: Single Motor RWD, Dual Motor AWD, and Tri Motor AWD.

At the time, they said that the two less expensive versions, which are going to start at $39,900 and $49,900, are coming in “late 2021,” while the more expensive version with more motors and bigger battery pack is going to be available in “late 2022.”

Less than a week after launching the vehicle, Tesla received over 250,000 pre-orders for the Cybertruck.

When giving the first pre-order count, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that 42% of reservation holders chose the Dual Motor option, 41% chose the Tri Motor option, and only 17% chose the least expensive Single Motor option.

After receiving this new information, Tesla has updated its timeline to production for the different versions of the Cybertruck, according to its pre-order page.

Tesla wrote about each model on that page:

Single Motor RWD : “Fully refundable. You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in late 2021. Single Motor RWD production is expected to begin in late 2022.”

: “Fully refundable. You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in late 2021. Single Motor RWD production is expected to begin in late 2022.” Dual Motor AWD : “Fully refundable. You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in late 2021. Dual Motor AWD production is expected in late 2021.”

: “Fully refundable. You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in late 2021. Dual Motor AWD production is expected in late 2021.” Tri Motor AWD: “Fully refundable. You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in late 2021. Tri Motor AWD production is expected in late 2021.”

The automaker appears to have accelerated the timeline for the Cybertruck Tri Motor and delayed the Single Motor version to late 2022.

Electrek’s Take

Releasing higher-end more expensive versions of its vehicles is a strategy that Tesla has been using on and off.

With Model 3, Tesla did release the more expensive “Long Range” version first, but it also took a while for the automaker to release the Model 3 Dual Motor and Performance versions.

It looks like Tesla is going with the other way around for the Cybertruck, which makes sense to me.

Cybertruck is made with a completely different platform/body that requires a new manufacturing method.

It will be easier for Tesla to produce the truck profitably if it starts at $50,000 than if it starts at $40,000.

However, the Dual Motor and Tri Motor versions will also require a lot more batteries, which creates a different problem for Tesla.

Ether way, it will be an interesting electric vehicle program to follow over the next few years.

